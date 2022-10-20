Skip to main content
Alek Thomas is NL Centerfield Gold Glove Finalist

Alek Thomas is NL Centerfield Gold Glove Finalist

The rookie centerfielder wowed voters and fans with highlight reel catches

© Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The rookie centerfielder wowed voters and fans with highlight reel catches

Alek Thomas has been named a finalist for the NL Glove Glove award for centerfield in his rookie season in 2022. The other two nominees are Trent Grisham  of the Padres and Victor Robles of the Nationals.

A second round draft pick in 2018, Thomas came up through the Diamondbacks system with a strong defensive reputation, and didn't disappoint. Night after night from almost the very first day he made great running and diving catches. Manning the difficult Chase Field centerfield, as well as the big outfields throughout the NL West, Thomas didn't just hold his own, but emerged as one of the best centerfielders in baseball.  

Thomas' +6 defensive runs saved in centerfield was tied 4th best in the NL despite starting just 102 games in centerfield after being called up in May. Likewise, his +6 Outs Above average was the the 5th highest total among NL centerfielders. 

Taken together with fellow Gold Glove finalist Daulton Varsho, as well as fleet outfielders Corbin Carroll and Jake McCarthy the Diamondbacks have the fastest best defensive outfield in MLB.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (3)

Arizona Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks
Trent Grisham
Trent Grisham
Victor Robles
Victor Robles

Alek Thomas is a Gold Glove finalist for centerfielder
Arizona Diamondbacks News

Alek Thomas is NL Centerfield Gold Glove Finalist

By Jack Sommers
Christian Walker, First Base Gold Glove Finalist
Arizona Diamondbacks News

Christian Walker is 2022 Gold Glove Finalist at First Base

By Jack Sommers
Oct 15, 2022; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Salt River Rafters infielder Jordan Lawlar (1) walks away from home plate after striking out against the Surprise Saguaros at Chase Field. Mlb Dbacks Fall League Prospects
Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects

Jordan Lawlar and Deyvison De Los Santos Struggle at Camelback Ranch

By Michael McDermott
Andrew Pintar scores on an inside-the-park home run during the final game of the season Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud. Rox 2
Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects

Diamondbacks Top Prospects #30: Infielder Andrew Pintar

By Michael McDermott
Christian Walker had a career year
Arizona Diamondbacks Analysis

Diamondbacks 2022 Season Player Reviews: Christian Walker

By Jack Sommers
Merrill Kelly had a career year in 2022
Arizona Diamondbacks Analysis

Diamondbacks 2022 Season Player Reviews: Merrill Kelly

By Jack Sommers
Carson Kelly
Arizona Diamondbacks Analysis

Diamondbacks 2022 Season Player Reviews: Carson Kelly

By Jack Sommers
Jordan Lawlar poses with a bat in his hands. Credit: John E. Moore III.
Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects

Diamondbacks in the Second Week of the Arizona Fall League

By Michael McDermott