Alek Thomas is NL Centerfield Gold Glove Finalist

Alek Thomas has been named a finalist for the NL Glove Glove award for centerfield in his rookie season in 2022. The other two nominees are Trent Grisham of the Padres and Victor Robles of the Nationals.

A second round draft pick in 2018, Thomas came up through the Diamondbacks system with a strong defensive reputation, and didn't disappoint. Night after night from almost the very first day he made great running and diving catches. Manning the difficult Chase Field centerfield, as well as the big outfields throughout the NL West, Thomas didn't just hold his own, but emerged as one of the best centerfielders in baseball.

Thomas' +6 defensive runs saved in centerfield was tied 4th best in the NL despite starting just 102 games in centerfield after being called up in May. Likewise, his +6 Outs Above average was the the 5th highest total among NL centerfielders.

Taken together with fellow Gold Glove finalist Daulton Varsho, as well as fleet outfielders Corbin Carroll and Jake McCarthy the Diamondbacks have the fastest best defensive outfield in MLB.