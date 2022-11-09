Diamondbacks Claim RHP Cole Sulser from Marlins

The Diamondbacks announced they made a pair of roster moves, which includes declining Ian Kennedy's mutual option for 2023 and claiming right-handed pitcher Cole Sulser off waivers from the Miami Marlins. Arizona's 40-man roster currently sits at 37 players plus four more currently on the 60-day injured list.

Sulser, who turns 33 in March, is now in his fifth MLB organization since the 2019 season after stops with Cleveland, Tampa Bay, Baltimore, and Miami. His best year came in 2021 with the Orioles, in which he provided 63.1 innings with a 2.70 ERA and a 28.4% strikeout rate. With the Marlins in 2022 he appeared in 39 games, pitching to a 5.29 ERA with a 25.5% strikeout rate and 10.7% walk rate in 34 innings.

The D-backs are looking to add some strikeouts to their bullpen, as Sulser's 25.5% rate would be better than any of the relievers who threw 20 or more innings for Arizona in 2022. General manager Mike Hazen said in his end of season press conference that the team would be exploring the waiver wire to help the bullpen, having already claimed RHP Tyler Zuber from the Kansas City Royals on October 26th.

It's also worth noting that Sulser has seen his fastball velocity drop about 1.5 MPH in 2022 compared to 2021 and 2.1 compared to 2020, so it's either due to injuries or physical decline. That led to a significant jump in home runs per fly ball rate, with his 2022 rate of 18.2% being nearly double his career average of 9.9%. That in itself is a potential red flag, although Sulser would have one option remaining for 2023 if he doesn't make the big league bullpen on Opening Day.