Diamondbacks Reportedly Interested in Christian Vázquez

The Diamondbacks may look to upgrade the catcher position after another disappointing season from Carson Kelly.

The Diamondbacks have reported interested in free agent catcher Christian Vázquez. In the end of season media press conference, general manager Mike Hazen stated if they weren't happy with another inconsistent season for Carson Kelly and may look at addressing the catcher position in the off-season, and could target a defense-first player at the position. With that in mind, Vázquez was identified as a potential free agent pickup for the D-backs.

Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe is reporting the D-backs are one of eight teams in on Vázquez, who we had as a potential free agent target. The free agent market for catchers is very thin, with Vázquez and Willson Contreras as the only likely starting caliber catchers on the market. The former Red Sox and Astros catcher is looking for a starting role and could get a three or four-year deal.

The D-backs interest may be just preliminary, or they may have some serious interest in making Vázquez their starting catcher in 2023. The team has already made two moves at the position, trading away Cooper Hummel and claiming Alí Sanchez off waivers. Both moves are the typical roster churn with the 40-man roster, so it may be difficult to tell how much interest they have at the position. If they do sign Vázquez, they will need to likely also move Carson Kelly and his projected $4.1 million salary. 

Nov 2, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryan Pressly (55) celebrates with catcher Christian Vazquez (9) after the final out of their team s combined no-hitter against the Philadelphia Phillies in game four of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
