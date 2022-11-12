Luis Urueta To Join Miami Marlins as Bench Coach

Luis Urueta will be joining the Miami Marlins to be their bench coach in 2022, according to Enrique Rojas of ESPN.

Urueta, 41, join the Diamondbacks organization as a coach in 2007. He started with the team's Dominican Summer League affiliate before slowly working his way up the system. He also spent time managing the Colombian National Team for the World Baseball Classic in 2013 and 2017.

Following the 2017 season, the D-backs brought up Urueta to the big league coaching staff. He became the bench coach in 2020, holding the role for two years and the team going 77-145 in that stretch. After the team's poor performance in those two seasons, he was reassigned to be a minor league instructor.

The Marlins hired Skip Schumaker to be their next manager after the conclusion of the NLCS. Urueta will be his right hand man in Miami for the foreseeable future.