Report: Diamondbacks Have Signed Evan Longoria

Long rumored to be one of the Diamondbacks primary targets in free agency, the veteran of 15 major league seasons has been reported to have signed with the D-backs, according to Jon Heyman. According to Nick Piecoro the contract will pay Longoria $4 million with incentives worth up to 1$ million

Back in middle November Michael McDermott reported the interest on the part of the Diamondbacks and that interest was always mutual. The 37 year old Longoria has appeared in 1,912 major league games and hit .265/.334/.472 , .806 OPS or 120 OPS+. He has hit 306 career home runs with 1,131 RBI. His awards include Rookie of the Year, three Gold Gloves, three All Star selections and a silver slugger.

Longoria has battled injuries the last couple of seasons, playing in just 89 games for the San Francisco Giants last year and 81 games the year before that. However he has been effective when he has been able to play, posting a .799 OPS , good for a 119 OPS+ while playing home games in the pitcher's park in San Francisco, 119 OPS. His defense may have slipped some however as he had -4 defensive runs saved last season.

The right handed Longoria will give the team additional pop especially against left handers. Last year he hit .282 with an .812 OPS. He will also provide veteran leadership and be a clubhouse presence for a young up and coming roster.