Zac Gallen Breaks Franchise Record with 42.1 Scoreless Innings

Zac Gallen recorded a scoreless first inning against the Colorado Rockies to run his streak to 42.1 innings, breaking the record previously set by Brandon Webb in 2007

Daulton Varsho made a great diving catch on the first pitch to record the first out. Had the ball gotten by him it could have been an inside the park home run. Gallen then struck out the next two batters to finish the frame.

Gallen's streak is also the longest in MLB since Zack Greinke threw 45.2 scoreless innings in 2015 for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The single season record is held by Orel Hershiser, who went 59 consecutive innings without allowing a run to end the 1988 regular season. Hershiser tacked on 8 more innings in the first round of the NLDS against the New York Mets before finally allowing a run in the 9th inning of game one.

Gallen was originally drafted out of the University of North Carolina by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 3rd round of the 2016 draft. Gallen was traded to the Miami Marlins in December of 2017 along with Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara in exchange for Marcel Ozuna. He then came over to the Diamondbacks from the Florida Marlins at the 2019 July 31st trade deadline in a trade for shortstop Jazz Chisholm.