Geraldo Perdomo Exits Game vs Astros After Scary Hit to His Head

Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo exited Sunday afternoon's game against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park after a scary batted ball event.

In the top of the third inning, Perdomo singled to right field to lead off the frame. That brought up Ketel Marte, who has been hot at the plate. Marte ripped a 93 MPH line drive for a single, as well, but Perdomo was caught in the crossfire between first and second base.

With nowhere to run, the ball ricocheted off Perdomo's helmet. He went down immediately and laid on the ground for some time, as trainer Max Esposito and manager Torey Lovullo came out quickly to check on him.

The Diamondbacks have since announced that Perdomo left the game with what is being called a "head contusion." Arizona will continue to monitor him Sunday and into Monday.

Geraldo Perdomo exited today’s game with a head contusion. He will continue to be monitored today and into tomorrow. — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) September 6, 2026

Thee Diamondbacks will play in Kansas City on Monday at 11:10 a.m. Arizona time.

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo hit in head by batted ball

Arizona's Geraldo Perdomo was struck in the head by a 93 mph line drive off the bat of teammate Ketel Marte and was down a few minutes before walking off the field without assistance. pic.twitter.com/3ig1cNyrug — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) September 6, 2026

Perdomo appeared to be responsive, and after a somewhat lengthy conversation, walked off the field on his own power. That was certainly a positive sign.

Perdomo was ruled out on the play due to being hit by the batted ball, and was required to head back to Arizona's dugout, regardless. Marte was safe at first base with a single and scored on a two-run homer from Nolan Arenado two batters later.

Aug 31, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks base runner Geraldo Perdomo (left) scores against Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs in the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the inning ended, Perdomo did not come back out to play defense. He was replaced at shortstop by Ildemaro Vargas, who moved over from first base to short. Utilityman Tim Tawa took over at first base for Vargas.

According to Todd Walsh on the Diamondbacks' broadcast, Perdomo walked into the tunnel to be evaluated. There is no update as to his condition as of this writing. Perdomo has played in 139 of Arizona's 143 games this season, maintaining mostly good health all season.

It has not been Perdomo's best season this year, but he has been hot in the past month-plus. After finishing fourth in the National League MVP voting in 2025 with a 20-homer, 100-RBI season, he's hit to a .252/.359/.366 slash, a .725 OPS and nine homers.

In the month of August, however, Perdomo was one of Arizona's top hitters. He hit to a .327 average and .827 OPS with nine RBI over the course of 28 August contests. His defense has been quite exceptional all season, as well.

It is not a guarantee that Perdomo won't be able to clear concussion protocol, but there is a possibility Arizona could lose its franchise shortstop for some time moving forward.

Diamondbacks On SI will continue to report on Perdomo's status.