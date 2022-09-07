Brandon Pfaadt named PCL Pitcher of the Month for August

Skip to main content
Brandon Pfaadt named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Month for August

© David Calvert - Calvert Photography

The Diamondbacks continue to rack up accolades for the month of August, including down in the Minor Leagues. Brandon Pfaadt, who is our #5 ranked prospect in the Diamondbacks system, was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Month for August 2022.

Pfaadt started the year with AA Amarillo, making 19 starts before getting promoted to AAA Reno in August. In his first five starts with Reno, he was 3-0 with a 2.03 ERA, 32 strikeouts, and 9 walks in 31 innings. 

In 2022, Pfaadt has made 26 starts and is 9-6 with a 3.97 ERA. He leads all Minor League pitchers with 191 strikeouts and 147 1/3 innings pitched. A strong showing in two of the toughest pitching environments in the minors has him knocking on the door to the big leagues. 

With Ryne Nelson and Tommy Henry already in the major league rotation and Pfaadt performing as well as can possibly be expected, the youth movement in the Diamondbacks rotation is well under way. 

