Diamondbacks Prospect Report: September 13, 2022

With Visalia and Hillsboro's seasons ending on Sunday, it's just AAA Reno and AA Amarillo left for the 2022 Minor League season. Amarillo will be playing their final series of the year.

The Reno Aces vs. Sacramento River Cats game has been postponed due to air quality concerns with nearby wildfires. The game will be made up as a 7-inning double header today.

AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 4, San Antonio Missions 3

Jordan Lawlar went 1-for-5 with 2 strikeouts

Deyvison De Los Santos was 0-for-5, but no strikeouts

Jorge Barrosa was 1-for-5 with 3 strikeouts

Blaze Alexander went 0-for-4 with 1 strikeout

A.J. Vukovich went 1-for-4 with a single, run scored, strikeout