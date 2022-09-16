Skip to main content
Diamondbacks Prospect Report: September 15, 2022

A.J. Vukovich had a big day for AA Amarillo

© Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

AAA: Reno Aces 1, Sacramento River Cats 2 (F/10)

With air quality a concern in Reno, the games were moved to the River Cats ballpark. 

Tommy Henry pitched 5 innings, allowing 1 run on 2 hits, 1 walk, and 3 strikeouts. He may be one of the arms the Diamondbacks call up for Tuesday's doubleheader to add length to the bullpen. 

Dominic Fletcher was 1-for-4

Dominic Canzone went 0-for-4 with 3 strikeouts

AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 6, San Antonio Missions 2

Slade Cecconi pitches 6 innings, allowing 2 runs on 7 hits, 1 walk, and 9 strikeouts. 

Jordan Lawlar was 1-for-4 with an intentional walk

Deyvison De Los Santos went 0-for-4

A.J. Vukovich was 2-for-4 with a game-tying home run in the 8th and a game-winning RBI single in the 9th.

Jorge Barrosa went 2-for-4 with a double and a walk

Blaze Alexander walked twice and was hit by a pitch

