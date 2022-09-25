Diamondbacks Prospect Report: September 24, 2022

Reno Aces 10, Las Vegas Aviators 3

Brandon Pfaadt got the start, allowing two runs in 5 2/3 innings and struck out 10. Pfaadt's ridiculous run through Reno continues, as he's compiled a 2.63 ERA and a 74/14 strikeout to walk ratio in 10 AAA starts.

Dominic Canzone had two hits and two walks. Canzone continued his home run binge, hitting his fourth of the week against Las Vegas. This one actually left the park.

Dominic Fletcher had two hits, a walk, scored two runs, and drove in one more.

Blaze Alexander had one hit, but it was an absolute moon shot to straightaway center field.