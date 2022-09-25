Skip to main content
Diamondbacks Prospect Report: September 24, 2022

Diamondbacks Prospect Report: September 24, 2022

Brandon Pfaadt had another strong start for the Reno Aces with plenty of run support behind him.

© David Calvert - Calvert Photography

Brandon Pfaadt had another strong start for the Reno Aces with plenty of run support behind him.

Reno Aces 10, Las Vegas Aviators 3

Brandon Pfaadt got the start, allowing two runs in 5 2/3 innings and struck out 10. Pfaadt's ridiculous run through Reno continues, as he's compiled a 2.63 ERA and a 74/14 strikeout to walk ratio in 10 AAA starts.

Dominic Canzone had two hits and two walks. Canzone continued his home run binge, hitting his fourth of the week against Las Vegas. This one actually left the park.

Dominic Fletcher had two hits, a walk, scored two runs, and drove in one more.

Blaze Alexander had one hit, but it was an absolute moon shot to straightaway center field.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Arizona Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks

Brandon Pfaadt delivers a pitch for the Reno Aces against the Salt Lake Bees.
Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects

Diamondbacks Prospect Report: September 24, 2022

By Michael McDermott
USATSI_19111165_168399444_lowres
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

Merrill Kelly Rock Solid in D-backs 5-2 Win Over Giants

By Jack Sommers
Jul 25, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly (29) throws a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

Merrill Kelly Looks to Get Untracked Against Familiar Foe

By Michael McDermott
Sergio Alcántara makes a throw to first on the run on a bunt attempt by Mike Yastrzemski.
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

Mistakes, Missed Opportunities Haunt Arizona in 6-5 Loss

By Michael McDermott
Tommy Henry, Arizona Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

Tommy Henry Returns to the Rotation

By Michael McDermott
Drey Jameson winds up for a pitch against the San Diego Padres.
Arizona Diamondbacks News

Pitching Matchups for Diamondbacks Final Home Series

By Jack Sommers
Mark Melancon waits for the sign before throwing a pitch.
Arizona Diamondbacks Analysis

Can the Diamondbacks Bullpen be Fixed?

By Jack Sommers
Zac Gallen struck out 13 Dodgers in eight innings September 22
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

Zac Gallen Wins Pitching Duel but D-backs Lose Game

By Jack Sommers