Diamondbacks Prospects Report: September 1, 2022

Brandon Pfaadt had another quality start for the Reno Aces, A.J. Vukovich sets Hillsboro club record for home runs in a single season

© David Calvert - Calvert Photography

AAA: Reno Aces 4, Las Vegas Aviators 5

Brandon Pfaadt held Las Vegas to 1 run in 6 innings on 5 hits, 3 walks, and 7 strikeouts. Pfaadt has a 1.95 ERA, 39 strikeouts, and 37 innings pitched in his first 6 starts with Reno.

Dominic Canzone started at first base, doubling in his only at-bat in the 3rd and scoring a run before leaving the game in the top of the 5th

Dominic Fletcher singled home a run in the 3rd inning, finishing the day 1-for-5

AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 7, Frisco RoughRiders 4

Jordan Lawlar did not appear in the game

Blaze Alexander tripled and homered in 4 AB, driving in 2 runs and scoring twice.

High-A: Hillsboro Hops 2, Tri-City Dust Devils 4

A.J. Vukovich's hit a 2-run homer in the first, his 15th, set a franchise record in home runs. Vukovich got the start at third in this game.

Deyvison De Los Santos went 0-for-4 and struck out twice

Low-A: Visalia falls victim to a big inning, lose 8-5 to Lake Elsinore

Lefty Yu-Min Lin pitched in and out of trouble, holding the Storm to 1 run on 5 hits, 3 walks, and 5 strikeouts in 5 innings. 

Ivan Melendez started at third base. He finished 1-for-3 with a triple, RBI groundout, a walk, a strikeout, and a run scored. 

Manuel Peña went 0-for-5 with 3 strikeouts from the leadoff spot.

