Diamondbacks Prospects Report: September 10, 2022

A.J. Vukovich hit his first AA home run.

© Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

AAA: Reno Aces 8, Salt Lake Bees 7

Dominic Fletcher was 3-for-5 with a double

Dominic Canzone went 1-for-4

AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 7, Arkansas Travelers 6

Blake Walston allowed 6 runs (5 earned) on 10 hits, 0 walks, and 4 strikeouts. 3 of those 10 hits were home runs.

Jordan Lawlar drew 3 walks and scored twice

Blaze Alexander went 2-for-4 with a walk, 2 RBI, and a run scored

A.J. Vukovich went 2-for-4, including a 3-run home run in the 2nd for his first in AA.

High-A: Hillsboro Hops 8, Everett AquaSox 9

Luke Albright got lit up for 5 runs in 4 innings, allowing 6 hits, walking 4, and striking out 4. 

Adrian Del Castillo went 2-for-5 with a 2-run homer in the 8th inning

Low-A: Visalia Rawhide 10, Inland Empire 66ers 6

Manuel Peña went 1-for-4 with a double, walk, RBI, and a run scored

