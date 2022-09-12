Diamondbacks Prospects Report: September 11, 2022

AAA: Reno Aces 4, Salt Lake Bees 2

Brandon Pfaadt pitched 8 innings, allowing 2 solo home runs, and striking out 11.

Dominic Fletcher was 1-for-4

Dominic Canzone went 1-for-3 with a walk

AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 3, Arkansas Travelers 1

Ross Carver pitched 6 scoreless innings, allowing 3 hits, walking 1, and striking out 5.

Jordan Lawlar went 0-for-4 and struck out 3 times

Jorge Barrosa was 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a caught stealing

Deyvison De Los Santos went 2-for-3 with 2 doubles and a walk

A.J. Vukovich went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored

Blaze Alexander drew 3 walks

High-A: Hillsboro Hops 8, Everett AquaSox 4

Adrian Del Castillo was 1-for-4 with a walk, 2 RBI, and a run scored

Visalia Rawhide 5, Inland Empire 66ers 1

Manuel Peña was 0-for-4