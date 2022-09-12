Diamondbacks Prospects Report: September 11, 2022
AAA: Reno Aces 4, Salt Lake Bees 2
Brandon Pfaadt pitched 8 innings, allowing 2 solo home runs, and striking out 11.
Dominic Fletcher was 1-for-4
Dominic Canzone went 1-for-3 with a walk
AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 3, Arkansas Travelers 1
Ross Carver pitched 6 scoreless innings, allowing 3 hits, walking 1, and striking out 5.
Jordan Lawlar went 0-for-4 and struck out 3 times
Jorge Barrosa was 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a caught stealing
Deyvison De Los Santos went 2-for-3 with 2 doubles and a walk
A.J. Vukovich went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored
Blaze Alexander drew 3 walks
High-A: Hillsboro Hops 8, Everett AquaSox 4
Adrian Del Castillo was 1-for-4 with a walk, 2 RBI, and a run scored
Visalia Rawhide 5, Inland Empire 66ers 1
Manuel Peña was 0-for-4