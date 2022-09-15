Skip to main content
Diamondbacks Prospects Report: September 14, 2022

Deyvison De Los Santos' knocked out his first AA home run.

Deyvison De Los Santos' knocked out his first AA home run.

Once again, the Reno Aces vs. Sacramento River Cats game was postponed due to air quality concerns due to wildfires near Reno.

AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 9, San Antonio Missions 5

Bryce Jarvis allowed 3 runs on 4 hits, 2 home runs, 2 walks, and 3 strikeouts in 5 innings. After a tough year, he's ended it on a somewhat decent note.

Jordan Lawlar was 3-for-4 with a walk, 3 RBI, and 2 runs scored. His single tied the game in the 9th inning.

Deyvison De Los Santos went 3-for-5 with a home run and 4 RBI. His 3-run homer in the 9th broke a 5-5 tie. He has not struck out in his last 10 plate appearances.

Blaze Alexander was 1-for-5 with a home run and 3 strikeouts. Alexander's home run went back-to-back with De Los Santos' in the 9th.

A.J. Vukovich was 1-for-4 with a strikeout

Jorge Barrosa played the role of a "good teammate", going 0-for-5 with 3 strikeouts and left 6 runners on base. 

