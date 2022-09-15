Diamondbacks Prospects Report: September 14, 2022

Once again, the Reno Aces vs. Sacramento River Cats game was postponed due to air quality concerns due to wildfires near Reno.

AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 9, San Antonio Missions 5

Bryce Jarvis allowed 3 runs on 4 hits, 2 home runs, 2 walks, and 3 strikeouts in 5 innings. After a tough year, he's ended it on a somewhat decent note.

Jordan Lawlar was 3-for-4 with a walk, 3 RBI, and 2 runs scored. His single tied the game in the 9th inning.

Deyvison De Los Santos went 3-for-5 with a home run and 4 RBI. His 3-run homer in the 9th broke a 5-5 tie. He has not struck out in his last 10 plate appearances.

Blaze Alexander was 1-for-5 with a home run and 3 strikeouts. Alexander's home run went back-to-back with De Los Santos' in the 9th.

A.J. Vukovich was 1-for-4 with a strikeout

Jorge Barrosa played the role of a "good teammate", going 0-for-5 with 3 strikeouts and left 6 runners on base.