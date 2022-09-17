Skip to main content
Diamondbacks Prospects Report: September 16, 2022

Lefty Blake Walston threw 6 scoreless innings in his final start of the year for AA Amarillo.

AAA: Reno Aces 9, Sacramento River Cats 2

Dominic Fletcher was 1-for-2 with a triple, two walks, and two runs scored

Dominic Canzone went 0-for-4 with an RBI groundout

AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 7, San Antonio Missions 0

Blake Walston pitched 6 scoreless innings, allowing just 2 hits and 2 walks while striking out 4. This is his stat line for his final 10 starts in AA: 56 IP, 42 H, 19 R (18 ER), 17 BB, 60 K. That works out to a 2.89 ERA, 3.53 strikeout to walk ratio, and a 1.05 WHIP.

Jordan Lawlar went 0-for-3, but drew a walk and hit a sacrifice fly.

Deyvison De Los Santos was 2-for-5 with 2 RBI and 1 strikeout.

A.J. Vukovich was 1-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored, and 1 strikeout.

Jorge Barrosa went 1-for-5 with a double and a run scored.

Blaze Alexander went 2-for-3 with a double, walk, and a run scored.

