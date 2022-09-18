Diamondbacks Prospects Report: September 17, 2022

AAA: Reno Aces 8, Sacramento River Cats 4

Brandon Pfaadt was pulled from his scheduled start, but that is to push him back one day. He is unlikely to be promoted to MLB this year. Tommy Henry lines up to possibly pitch in Tuesday's double header in L.A., and MLB manager Torey Lovullo has been hinting as much.

Dominic Fletcher was 2-for-4 and scored two runs.

Dominic Canzone was 1-for-3 with a double, walk, and two runs scored.

AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 3, San Antonio Missions 6

Ross Carver allowed 5 runs (4 earned) in 4 innings, 4 hits, 2 walks, and 5 strikeouts

Jordan Lawlar was 0-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch and a run scored. The 20 year old is batting .212/.299/.353 in 97 PA in AA. He has four home runs.

A.J. Vukovich went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.