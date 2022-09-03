Diamondbacks Prospects Report: September 2, 2022

AAA: Reno Aces 2, Las Vegas Aviators 5

Drey Jameson got hammered for 5 runs (4 earned) on 9 hits, 2 walks, and 3 strikeouts.

After leaving yesterday's game, Dominic Canzone did not play in this game. He may be nursing an injury, but hasn't been placed on the Injured List yet.

AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 2, Frisco RoughRiders 21

Bryce Jarvis allowed 8 runs (7 earned) on 8 hits, 1 walk, and 2 strikeouts. Frisco connected for three home runs off Jarvis.

Jordan Lawlar struck out in all 4 of his at-bats

Blaze Alexander had 3 hits, including an RBI double

High-A: Hillsboro Hops 5, Tri-City Dust Devils 9

Deyvison De Los Santos had 2 hits, drove in 2, and smashed a long home run to the left of straightaway center.

A.J. Vukovich doubled, drove home one, and scored once

Low-A: Visalia Rawhide 1, Lake Elsinore Storm 10

Ivan Melendez had a single and a strikeout in 3 at-bats

Manuel Peña went 0-for-3 with 2 strikeouts and 1 walk in 4 trips to the plate