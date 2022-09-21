Diamondbacks Prospects Report: September 20, 2022

The Diamondbacks announced a series of moves as the Reno Aces finish out their season. Last weekend, they clinched the Pacific Coast League West title.

Infielder Blaze Alexander, RHP Justin Martinez, and catcher Juan Centeno were moved up from AA to AAA. Alexander and Martinez are both eligible for the Rule 5 Draft this upcoming winter, so this gives the organization more time to evaluate both players and make a decision on whether to add them to the 40-man roster.

Alexander hit .306/.388/.539 with AA Amarillo with 17 home runs and 10 stolen bases. The main concerns are his strikeout rate, which was around 25%, and what his long term defensive home is. Third base and the outfield are mentioned as possibilities.

Martinez is a hard-throwing righty who can hit 98 MPH with a 4-seam fastball. He's recovering from Tommy John surgery last year, with just 15 appearances between High-A Hillsboro and AA Amarillo. Martinez has pitched to a 2.87 ERA and a 52/16 strikeout to walk ratio in 31.1 innings between the two affiliates. He could be a potential midseason call-up for the bullpen.

First baseman Pavin Smith was activated from the 60-Day injured list. Smith fractured his right wrist on July 3rd while on an optional assignment with AAA Reno. Smith homered in his first game back and went 3-6, with 4 RBI

Reno Aces 17, Las Vegas Aviators 5

Dominic Canzone: 4-5, 2 HR (13, 14), BB, 3 RBI, 3 R

Blaze Alexander: 2-3, 2B, 2 BB, 2 R

Dominic Fletcher: 2-7, 2 RBI, 2 R