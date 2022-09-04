Diamondbacks Prospects Report: September 3, 2022

AAA: Reno Aces 8, Las Vegas Aviators 7

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo announced after last night's game that the team will call up Ryne Nelson to make his debut and first MLB start Monday night against the San Diego Padres

Dominic Fletcher went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored

AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 7, Frisco RoughRiders 8

Jordan Lawlar went 0-for-5 and scored a run

Slade Cecconi had a solid start with 7 innings, 7 hits, 3 runs (1 earned), 2 walks, and 5 strikeouts

Jorge Barrosa had two hits and a walk in 5 plate appearances

Blaze Alexander went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored

High-A: Hillsboro Hops 6, Tri-City Dust Devils 4

Deyvison De Los Santos went 0-for-4, driving in a run on a groundout and drew a walk in 5 plate appearances

Adrian Del Castillo had a sacrifice fly and an RBI single, finishing 1-for-4 on the night

Low-A: Visalia Rawhide 5, Lake Elsinore Storm 3

Manuel Peña went 1-for-4 with 2 walks and scored a run

Ivan Melendez hit a 2-run homer, his 3rd, and walked in 5 plate appearances