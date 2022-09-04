Skip to main content
Diamondbacks Prospects Report: September 3, 2022

Diamondbacks Prospects Report: September 3, 2022

Slade Cecconi turned in another quality start for AA Amarillo, Ivan Melendez homered again, and another Top 10 prospect will be making his MLB debut later this week.

© John Moore III-Getty Images

Slade Cecconi turned in another quality start for AA Amarillo, Ivan Melendez homered again, and another Top 10 prospect will be making his MLB debut later this week.

AAA: Reno Aces 8, Las Vegas Aviators 7

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo announced after last night's game that the team will call up Ryne Nelson to make his debut and first MLB start Monday night against the San Diego Padres

Dominic Fletcher went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored

AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 7, Frisco RoughRiders 8

Jordan Lawlar went 0-for-5 and scored a run

Slade Cecconi had a solid start with 7 innings, 7 hits, 3 runs (1 earned), 2 walks, and 5 strikeouts

Jorge Barrosa had two hits and a walk in 5 plate appearances

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Blaze Alexander went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored

High-A: Hillsboro Hops 6, Tri-City Dust Devils 4

Deyvison De Los Santos went 0-for-4, driving in a run on a groundout and drew a walk in 5 plate appearances

Adrian Del Castillo had a sacrifice fly and an RBI single, finishing 1-for-4 on the night

Low-A: Visalia Rawhide 5, Lake Elsinore Storm 3

Manuel Peña went 1-for-4 with 2 walks and scored a run

Ivan Melendez hit a 2-run homer, his 3rd, and walked in 5 plate appearances

In This Article (1)

Arizona Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks

Slade Cecconi throws a pitch for the Amarillo Sod Poodles.
Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects

Diamondbacks Prospects Report: September 3, 2022

By Michael McDermott
Ryne Nelson throws a pitch for the Reno Aces.
Arizona Diamondbacks News

Diamondbacks to promote RHP Ryne Nelson

By Michael McDermott
Joe Mantiply gave up the game winning homer against the Brewes
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

D-backs' Bullpen Gives Up Lead in 8-6 Extra Inning Loss to Brewers

By Jack Sommers
Madison Bumgarner after being removed from last start
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Game Preview September 3rd

By Jack Sommers
Deyvison De Los Santos is waiting for his turn to take batting practice in Minor League camp.
Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects

Diamondbacks Prospects Report: September 2, 2022

By Michael McDermott
Emmanuel Rivera Scores the Winning Run against Milwaukee
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

Emmanuel Rivera Shines Again in D-backs 2-1 Victory over Milwaukee

By Jack Sommers
Zac Gallen throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies
Arizona Diamondbacks News

Zac Gallen wins NL Pitcher of the Month for August 2022

By Michael McDermott
Corbin Carroll running the bases against the Philadelphia Phillies on August 30, 2022.
Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects

Inside the Diamondbacks' Ranking of the Top 10 Prospects

By Michael McDermott