Diamondbacks Prospects Report: September 3, 2022
AAA: Reno Aces 8, Las Vegas Aviators 7
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo announced after last night's game that the team will call up Ryne Nelson to make his debut and first MLB start Monday night against the San Diego Padres
Dominic Fletcher went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored
AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 7, Frisco RoughRiders 8
Jordan Lawlar went 0-for-5 and scored a run
Slade Cecconi had a solid start with 7 innings, 7 hits, 3 runs (1 earned), 2 walks, and 5 strikeouts
Jorge Barrosa had two hits and a walk in 5 plate appearances
Blaze Alexander went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored
High-A: Hillsboro Hops 6, Tri-City Dust Devils 4
Deyvison De Los Santos went 0-for-4, driving in a run on a groundout and drew a walk in 5 plate appearances
Adrian Del Castillo had a sacrifice fly and an RBI single, finishing 1-for-4 on the night
Low-A: Visalia Rawhide 5, Lake Elsinore Storm 3
Manuel Peña went 1-for-4 with 2 walks and scored a run
Ivan Melendez hit a 2-run homer, his 3rd, and walked in 5 plate appearances