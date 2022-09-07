Diamondbacks Prospects Report: September 6, 2022

September 6th was moving day for many of the Diamondbacks Minor Leaguers, with the team announcing a series of promotions at every level of the system. The most notable promotions of the day were A.J. Vukovich and Deyvison De Los Santos both moving up to AA Amarillo. That promotion allows both players to get one more week of at-bats this season.

AAA: Reno Aces 9, Salt Lake Bees 6

Brandon Pfaadt got touched up for 4 runs on 8 hits, 0 walks, and 8 strikeouts. Pfaadt wasn't necessarily giving up loud contact, as only 3 of the Bees 8 hits against him had an exit velocity higher than 95 MPH.

Dominic Fletcher went 0-for-5 with 2 strikeouts

AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 3, Arkansas Travelers 14

Jordan Lawlar drew a walk and hit his 3rd home run in 5 games.

Deyvison De Los Santos walked and struck out twice in 3 at-bats

A.J. Vukovich went 0-for-4 with 3 strikeouts

Ross Carver got hammered for 9 runs in 1.2 innings, surrendering 4 home runs

High-A: Hillsboro Hops 4, Everett AquaSox 5

Adrian Del Castillo went 0-for-4 with a walk

Chad Patrick allowed 2 runs on 2 hits, 4 walks, and 5 strikeouts in 4 innings

Low-A: Visalia Rawhide 3, Inland Empire 66ers 4 (F/10)

Ivan Melendez went 1-for-4