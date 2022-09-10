Diamondbacks Prospects Report: September 9, 2022

AAA: Reno Aces 4, Salt Lake Bees 5

Dominic Canzone went 2-for-4 with a double

Dominic Fletcher went 1-for-5

AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 6, Arkansas Travelers 10

Slade Cecconi was bit by the long ball, allowing 7 runs on 10 hits, 3 homers, 1 walk, and 6 strikeouts in 5 innings.

Deyvison De Los Santos collected his first 2 AA hits, drew a walk, and scored twice.

Blaze Alexander singled, doubled, drove in 2, and scored a run in 4 at-bats

Jorge Barrosa walked and scored a run on an 0-for-4 night out of the leadoff spot. He also made a pretty nifty catch during the game.

High-A: Hillsboro Hops 4, Everett AquaSox 2

Adrian Del Castillo had 2 doubles, a stolen base, 3 RBI, and a run scored

Low-A: Visalia Rawhide 9, Inland Empire 66ers 8 (F/10)

Manuel Peña doubled home two, drew a walk, and scored a run

Ivan Melendez went 1-for-3 with 2 RBI, a walk, and was hit by a pitch