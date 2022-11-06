Diamondbacks Top Prospects #19: Infielder Manuel Peña

Name: Manuel Peña

Age: 18

Position: Shortstop/Second Base

Acquired: International Free Agent, January 2021, $1.2M signing bonus

Bats/Throws: Left/Right

Tools: Hit 50, Power 55, Arm 50, Defense 45, Run 45, Overall 45

ETA: 2025

Risk: Very High

2022 Overview

Peña started the year in the Arizona Complex League, hitting .284/.336/.466 with four home runs and 10 extra base hits in 32 games. That earned him a promotion to Low-A Visalia, where he was sufficiently challenged. In 36 games, the 18-year-old infielder batted .248/.344/.314 with the Rawhide. Fangraphs rated his offense over that stretch as 21% below the average California League hitter, with a 79 wRC+. That can be attributed more to a lack of power instead of a poor approach, as he was able to draw walks in 12.7% of his plate appearances and had a strikeout to walk ratio of 2.05.

His offensive numbers in 2022 at Visalia are not too concerning, as Peña was more than three years younger than the average age in that league according to Baseball Reference. Getting into a full season affiliate at the end of his Age 18 season is noteworthy for a guy with the potential ceiling he has.

2023 Outlook

Given that Peña did more surviving than thriving at Low-A, it's almost a sure bet that he'll repeat at Visalia to open 2023. It'll be interesting to see the growth he has both physically and in his approach at the plate, as he'll still be well below the average age in Visalia next year. A strong first half in Low-A, which may be more evident in his walk rates and batting average than in his power numbers, could result in a promotion to High-A Hillsboro. Getting to Hillsboro in his Age 19 season would be impressive and potentially bump him up the rankings for 2024.

MLB Projection

Given the defense and arm tools, Peña is much more likely to end up at second base than shortstop. The power tool is still more projection than present day skill, but the potential combination of a 50 Hit and 55 Power tool gives the ceiling of a potential big league regular. How he hits left-handed pitching may be the difference from a full time regular vs. the major half of a platoon at the keystone.