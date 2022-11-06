Skip to main content
Diamondbacks Top Prospects #19: Infielder Manuel Peña

Diamondbacks Top Prospects #19: Infielder Manuel Peña

Peña hit his way into Low-A by the end of the 2022 season

© Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Peña hit his way into Low-A by the end of the 2022 season

Name: Manuel Peña

Age: 18

Position: Shortstop/Second Base

Acquired: International Free Agent, January 2021, $1.2M signing bonus

Bats/Throws: Left/Right

Tools: Hit 50, Power 55, Arm 50, Defense 45, Run 45, Overall 45

Scroll to Continue

Read More

ETA: 2025

Risk: Very High

Top 30 List

2022 Overview

Peña started the year in the Arizona Complex League, hitting .284/.336/.466 with four home runs and 10 extra base hits in 32 games. That earned him a promotion to Low-A Visalia, where he was sufficiently challenged. In 36 games, the 18-year-old infielder batted .248/.344/.314 with the Rawhide. Fangraphs rated his offense over that stretch as 21% below the average California League hitter, with a 79 wRC+. That can be attributed more to a lack of power instead of a poor approach, as he was able to draw walks in 12.7% of his plate appearances and had a strikeout to walk ratio of 2.05.

His offensive numbers in 2022 at Visalia are not too concerning, as Peña was more than three years younger than the average age in that league according to Baseball Reference. Getting into a full season affiliate at the end of his Age 18 season is noteworthy for a guy with the potential ceiling he has.

2023 Outlook

Given that Peña did more surviving than thriving at Low-A, it's almost a sure bet that he'll repeat at Visalia to open 2023. It'll be interesting to see the growth he has both physically and in his approach at the plate, as he'll still be well below the average age in Visalia next year. A strong first half in Low-A, which may be more evident in his walk rates and batting average than in his power numbers, could result in a promotion to High-A Hillsboro. Getting to Hillsboro in his Age 19 season would be impressive and potentially bump him up the rankings for 2024.

MLB Projection

Given the defense and arm tools, Peña is much more likely to end up at second base than shortstop. The power tool is still more projection than present day skill, but the potential combination of a 50 Hit and 55 Power tool gives the ceiling of a potential big league regular. How he hits left-handed pitching may be the difference from a full time regular vs. the major half of a platoon at the keystone. 

In This Article (1)

Arizona Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks

Feb 21, 2022; Scottsdale, Ariz., U.S.; Diamondbacks minor league infielder Manuel Pena throws during a select training camp for minor-league players not covered by the Players Association at Salt River Fields. MLB continues to be in a lockout after the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement Dec. 2. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-Arizona Republic Baseball Diamondbacks Select Minor League Camp
Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects

Diamondbacks Top Prospects #19: Infielder Manuel Peña

By Michael McDermott
Zac Gallen's ERA was lower than his run estimators
Arizona Diamondbacks News

MLB Post Season Awards Schedule

By Jack Sommers
Camden Duzenack trots around the bases after hitting a home run for the Reno Aces.
Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects

Camden Duzenack Discusses Arizona Fall League Opportunity

By Michael McDermott
Josh Rojas hits a ninth inning home run against Milwaukee
Arizona Diamondbacks Analysis

Diamondbacks 2022 Season Player Reviews: Josh Rojas

By Jack Sommers
Oct 15, 2022; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Salt River Rafters pitcher Justin Martinez (33) pitches against the Surprise Saguaros at Chase Field. Mlb Dbacks Fall League Prospects
Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects

Jordan Lawlar, Justin Martinez Named Fall Stars in Arizona Fall League

By Michael McDermott
Aces' Camden Duzenack celebrates a grand slam to give the Aces a 4-0 lead in the 4th inning on opening day at Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Aces Opening Day 4
Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects

Camden Duzenack Homers in Sloan Park

By Michael McDermott
Visalia Rawhide's Wilderd Patino rounds third on a home run against Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Friday, April 8 during Opening Night at Valley Strong Stadium.
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

Diamondbacks Top Prospects #20: Outfielder Wilderd Patiño

By Michael McDermott
Keynan Middleton
Arizona Diamondbacks News

The Diamondbacks Clear 40 Man Roster Space

By Jack Sommers