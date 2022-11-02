Diamondbacks Top Prospects #21: RHP Ross Carver

Name: Ross Carver

Age: 23

Position: Starting Pitcher

Acquired: 2021 MLB Draft, 20th Round (588), $50K signing bonus

Tools: Fastball 50, Curveball 55, Slider 50, Changeup 40, Command 50, Overall 45

Carver's fastball sits 93-96 MPH with some arm-side run. He can throw two different breaking balls for strikes, using his slider more than his curveball. The development of the changeup may be key for him to stick as a starter, although it is the most difficult pitch to learn.

2022 Overview

Carver got the assignment of High-A Hillsboro and dominated at the pitcher-friendly level. In 15 starts, he went 2-5 with a 3.10 ERA, 97 strikeouts, and 27 walks in 81.1 innings. That earned him a promotion to Double-A Amarillo, the worst pitching environment and most homer friendly park in the minor leagues. In 9 starts with Amarillo, he went 2-5 with a 9.50 ERA, 31 strikeouts, and 15 walks in 36 innings. The home runs spiked from 0.88 HR/9 to 3.75 between the two levels. Carver was able to build his workload to 117.1 innings in his first full pro season.

2023 Outlook

Carver faces a tough challenge in his second stint with Double-A Amarillo. The first is to reduce the walk rate from 8% to around 5-6% in order to limit the damage of the home runs he'll likely surrender at the level. The organization is looking for him to be able to continue to bounce back and aggressively attack the strike zone even after surrendering a home run. 2023 will be a huge development year for Carver to prove that he is starter material for the organization.

MLB Projection

With three average or better offerings and a solid command grade, Carver has the tools to be an effective bottom of the rotation starter. The development of the changeup will be key, as it would balance out his arsenal and give him a change-of-pace offering moving away from left-handed hitters. Additionally, if circumstances such as an injury or better starting pitcher prospects stick, Carver is a potential conversion candidate for the bullpen. Already hitting mid 90s as a starter, any sort of velocity bump makes him a potential back-end of the bullpen candidate.