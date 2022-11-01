Diamondbacks Top Prospects #22: Infielder Ruben Santana

Name: Ruben Santana

Age: 17

Position: Third Baseman

Acquired: International Free Agent, January 2022, $750K signing bonus

Bats/Throws: Right/Right

Tools: Hit 50, Power 55, Defense 50, Arm 60, Run 55, Overall 45

ETA: 2027

Risk: Very High

2022 Overview

Santana was signed by the Diamondbacks out of the Dominican Republic in January for $750K, the third largest in the class behind Abdias De La Cruz and Yerald Nin. Of the three, he has had the most success in the Dominican Summer League, and is a possible success story in the making for General Manager Mike Hazen. He hit an impressive .316/.436/.436 with five doubles, four triples, and one home run in 163 plate appearances in the DSL. His strikeout rate was 20.2% against a 15.3% walk rate, facing a lot of young and raw competition at that level. Fangraphs rates his overall offense as 43% above the league-average player with a 143 wRC+. For his first pro season at the age of 17, that is a very impressive start.

2023 Outlook

Given how well Santana hit in the DSL, it's not that unreasonable for him to spend most of 2023 in the Spring Training complex. At the complex it will be about getting more reps and developing consistency in his approach at the plate and defense at third. It will be important for him to continue to put up solid walk numbers and hit for a bit more power each step of the way.

MLB Projection

Santana has the body type and arm projection to stick at third base. He can also run a bit, although he may drop to being just an average runner as he fills out a 6'0" 190-lb. frame. As he gets older and stronger, the raw power should show up more in games as he could develop into a 20-25 home run guy down the road.