Jordan Lawlar and Deyvison De Los Santos Struggle at Camelback Ranch

The Salt River Rafters traveled out to Camelback Ranch last night, falling to the Glendale Desert Dogs 5-4. Diamondbacks No. 2 and No. 10 prospects Jordan Lawlar and Deyvison De Los Santos did not have a strong night, combining to go 1-8 with a single and a walk at the plate in nine plate appearances.

Lawlar had a rare rough night at the plate and in the field, going 0-4 with a walk and committed an error at shortstop, in which he didn't cleanly field a ground ball and threw the ball into the netting behind the first base dugout. For the first game in the Arizona Fall League, it felt like he was overmatched at the plate with a pair of strikeouts and nothing hit hard. His one walk came with an open base and a pitcher who struggled to throw strikes, including chasing out of the zone on a 3-0 count. He had some nice moments in the game, turning a double play with a strong throw to first on the move for easily his best defensive play in the fall league.

De Los Santos went 1-4, with his lone hit being a ground ball that cleared the hole on the left side of the infield. The ball wasn't sharply hit, but with the infield at double play depth it got through quickly. His approach was all over the place, showing patience in his first at-bat before striking out. But he reverted back to an aggressive approach once pitchers jumped ahead of him in subsequent at bats. There wasn't much to see defensively, as there weren't many balls hit to the right side of the infield. The closest to a fielding chance he had was on a foul pop fly that hit the netting inches before settling into his glove.