Jordan Lawlar injured on a hit by pitch

Jordan Lawlar was hit on the left shoulder by a 94.3 MPH sinker in the 6th inning of today's Arizona Fall League game between the Salt River Rafters and the Scottsdale Scorpions, won by the Scorpions 10-3. It is the same shoulder that he required posterior labrum surgery on last year.

Lawlar was seen dangling his arm immediately after and later trying to make a fist and flex his wrist in the dugout before entering the clubhouse. Rafters manager Warren Schaeffer seemed to indicate the injury was not serious, stating his arm went numb for a moment and it was more of a stinger. There was no word if he would require x-rays or other imaging however .

Lawlar had a good day on defense today. He made a tremendous leaping catch on a line drive at the edge of the outfield grass in the second inning. He made several other smooth plays on the day and his throws were accurate.

He had a bloop single to left and flew out to right field in his two other at bats prior to getting hit by the pitch.

Deyvison De Los Santos ripped a double down the third base line on a sharp ground ball that got past the diving third baseman. I've noticed this is a textbook De Los Santos type hit, as I've seen several like this both in Hillsboro and in the Fall League. He had one more like it, a sharp grounder down to 3rd that was scored a single, and drove in two runs, although it could have been scored an error.

On Defense De Los Santos continues to look good at first base. His footwork and tags on pickoff attempts look smooth. He did a really nice job of handling an in between hop throw from third base.