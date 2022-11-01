Justin Martinez Earns Third Save for Salt River

In the Arizona Fall League, no player in the Diamondbacks organization has done more to improve his standing than Justin Martinez. The D-backs No. 29 prospect managed to pitch himself out of a bases loaded, no out jam in the bottom of the ninth inning to earn his third save of the fall in a 5-3 Salt River win.

Martinez has been getting many of the recent save opportunities for the Rafters, this time inheriting a two-run lead. The save attempt did not go as planned, as Martinez hit the Bryce Teodosio with a slider and walked Adrian Sugastey on five pitches. Cal Conley hit a ground ball to first, which was kicked by Deyvison De Los Santos to load the bases with the No. 2, 3, and 4 hitters for Scottsdale coming up to bat.

That could have been a situation where a pitcher as young as Martinez gets frustrated and buckles under the pressure. Instead the opposite happened, as the 21-year-old fireballer embraced the challenge of facing the middle of the order and retired the next three batters rather easily. He struck out Heston Kjerstad swinging, got Justyn-Henry Malloy to hit a foul pop-up to third, then rung up Niko Kavadas on a called third strike.

His demeanor and body language on the mound in that situation was worth noting in this game. After the walk, Martinez was upset at his own performance for putting the hitter on base with a clap of frustration. He locked in afterwards, throwing strikes on 11 of his final 17 pitches, and showed much more confidence. The ball came out of his hand much crisper and more like the stuff that makes him such an interesting reliever prospect.

Deyvison De Los Santos got the start at first base for the Salt River Rafters. He did not have a good day at the plate or in the field. He went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts and committed two errors with some lazy defense at points. It's been a tough fall league for him and it is becoming an area of concern, as his struggles at the plate are now affecting his defense in the past week.