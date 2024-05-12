Braves Star Outfielder Calls Out Dodgers' Mookie Betts, But Not For Baseball

"I have to plan for a full 10 frames and see what he's got."@MoneyyyMikeee and @mookiebetts trade the diamond for the 🎳 alley every now and then.@Braves | #BravesCountry

🔗 https://t.co/fGPbvbj8w4 pic.twitter.com/BxqaGhOLz6