Braves Star Outfielder Calls Out Dodgers' Mookie Betts, But Not For Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers OF Mookie Betts and Atlanta Braves OF Michael Harris II have plenty in common.
Both have established themselves as two of the best outfielders in the Big Leagues.
Betts comes from Tennessee -- whereas Harris II also grew up in the Southeast (Georgia). The duo play for arguably the top two teams in the National League. The budding rivalry could once again be replayed in the upcoming postseason.
Lastly, both Harris II and Betts are big fans of bowling.
Speaking on SiriusXM Radio, Harris II said this about Betts as it pertains to the sport of bowling:
"Mookie is honestly scared of me. I haven’t really 1v1’d him for a full game. He was at my event and we bowled at the same time. I got a strike, he got a nine. So I’ll take the dub for now. I got to play him for a full 10 frames and see what he’s got."
The two bowled against one another in the offseason via their blossoming relationship (as can be seen below in this clip).
Betts is widely considered to be a fantastic athlete at virtually any activity he does. Dating back to when he was a young boy in Tennessee, Betts reportedly took up bowling to the point where he probably could be a professional in the sport if baseball wasn't present.
Who knows -- Betts could even try to become a professional bowler once his illustrious MLB career comes to a close down the line. As for Harris II, the confidence and exuberance is admirable. With that said, he still might have a ways to go until he can challenge Betts on and off the field.