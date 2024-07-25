Dodgers Climb in National Power Rankings After Hot Start to Second Half
The Los Angeles Dodgers have climbed Newsweek's national power rankings once again following a dominant return to action following the MLB All-Star Game. The Dodgers have risen two spots in the rankings, leaping past the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees.
Both the Guardians and Yankees lost three out of their last five games since coming back from the All-Star Game, making way for the Dodgers to reach No. 3. Only the Philadelphia Phillies and Baltimore Orioles rank ahead of the Dodgers.
The Dodgers rise after winning all five of their games since the All-Star break, including a weekend sweep of the Boston Red Sox. This comes after the Dodgers had lost seven of their previous eight games heading into the MLB All-Star Game.
A clutch grand slam from Freddie Freeman, along with a National League Player of the Week performance from Gavin Lux, helped secure three straight wins over the Red Sox, a top-10 team in MLB.
Another reason for optimism in Los Angeles is the pitching. The Dodgers saw promising starts from their three young starters in Landon Knack, Justin Wrobleski, and River Ryan. Wrobleski put in his best start yet over the weekend, giving up zero earned runs for the first time in the major leagues. Ryan added a strong MLB debut Monday, throwing 5.1 shutout innings against the Giants.
Along with these promising young arms, the Dodgers are also seeing the return of two veterans this week. Tyler Glasnow, the Dodgers' Opening Day starter, is returning from a back injury and will start Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants.
Thursday, 10-time MLB All-Star and three-time Cy Young award winner Clayton Kershaw will make his season debut against the Giants. Kershaw is returning after undergoing surgery last November to repair the glenohumeral ligaments in his left shoulder.
Looking ahead, the Dodgers will finish their series against the Giants before going up against the Houston Astros and San Diego Padres over the upcoming week. If the Dodgers' win streak continues, they could have the potential to rise even further in the rankings.