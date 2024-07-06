Dodgers Expected to Make Massive Call-Up Later This Weekend: Report
The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly calling in reinforcements for a spot start on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Justin Wrobleski is going to make his major league debut, according to multiple league sources. He has emerged as one of the fastest-rising prospects and will have a locker at Dodger Stadium after just two Triple-A appearances.
The 23-year-old's progression as a professional has been incredible considering the Dodgers drafted him in the 11th round of the 2021 draft when he was coming off Tommy John surgery. The lefty has a fastball in the upper 90s to go along with a cutter, a curveball, and a changeup.
In 13 starts (78 innings) between Double-A and Triple-A, Wrobleski has a 3.23 ERA and opposing hitters are hitting just .239. His arrival couldn't come at a better time as the Dodgers starting rotation has recently struggled to pitch late into games. They haven’t had a starter complete five innings since Gavin Stone’s complete-game shutout more than a week ago.
Instead of taxing the bullpen with more innings, the Dodgers decided it would be better to call someone up. Wrobleski plugs an immediate short-term hole and gives the rest of the rotation an extra day of rest.