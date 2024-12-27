Dodgers News: Injured Star Reveals Huge Update on Status for 2025 Season
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow logged a career-high 134 innings this season before being placed on the 15-day injured list in mid-August due to right elbow discomfort.
The Dodgers initially anticipated a short stint on the IL, but the injury failed to fully heal. Glasnow missed the postseason entirerly.
Glasnow is anticipated to be a full-go in time for spring training.
“I feel really good," Glasnow said in an interview with Chris Rose. "MRIs and everything are good. Doing all the rehab stuff towards the end of the year and working with the Dodgers, doing all my lifting and everything like that. The second MRI I had was really good, didn’t show anything. My arm feels great and I’m starting to throw right now, so I’m pretty optimistic for next year.”
In his first season with Los Angeles, Glasnow posted a 3.49 ERA and a 9-6 record, recording a career-high 168 strikeouts over 134 innings. When the Dodgers acquired Glasnow in a trade worth $136.5 million, they took on some risk, given his history of injuries during his time with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Glasnow underwent Tommy John surgery in 2022 and returned to make 21 starts, pitching 120 innings during the 2023 season with the Rays.
The 6-foot-8 right-hander has been frustrated with injury history and was frustrated not being able to participate in the team's World Series run.
“It’s just, like, exhausting,” said Glasnow. “I’ve just done this so many times. When it happens the first time, you try to find ways to prevent it in the future. Then it happens again, and you try to find more ways to prevent it. And it’s just like, over and over again.
“I wanted to come here and pitch in the postseason and win a World Series, and right at the time when [I would be gearing up for playoffs], I’ve just been told I can’t do that. So this one sucks the most, for sure.”
Although there were concerns that Glasnow might require surgery this offseason, he revealed that his elbow has largely healed on its own and he is looking forward to being a part of the Dodgers intimidating 2025 rotation.