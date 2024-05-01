Dodgers' Walker Buehler Poised to Return to MLB After Fine Rehab Start
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler only allowed one run in five innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday in what could be his final rehab start before returning to the big leagues.
Buehler hasn't pitched in Major League Baseball since 2022 before undergoing a Tommy John revision as well as flexor tendon surgery on his right elbow.
He allowed seven hits and didn't walk anyone. He also struck out seven in a 75-pitch effort.
Manager Dave Roberts recently said Buehler would need only one more rehab start but he wanted to see some improvement with his results. Tuesday should be considered as an improvement.
Buehler had yet to complete five innings in any of his first five outings with the Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate. With his successful start on Tuesday, Buehler likely makes his season debut with the Dodgers against the Atlanta Braves or the Miami Marlins during a six-game homestand starting Friday.
The Dodgers could use a veteran arm in the rotation. With Bobby Miller on the injured list, Roberts has used Landon Knack in his spot along with bullpen games to give the starters an extra day off. Most recently, he chose to start Michael Grove on Sunday in Toronto and pushed James Paxton to Monday. With 13 games in as many days beginning on May 10, the Dodgers need healthy arms.
Buehler, 29, is 46-16 with a 3.02 ERA in parts of six major league seasons, all with the Dodgers.