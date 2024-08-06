Former Dodger Who Made History in Retirement Dies After Leukemia Battle
Following a heroic, yearlong battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Billy Bean passed away at home today.
He was 60.
“Our hearts are broken today as we mourn our dear friend and colleague, Billy Bean, one of the kindest and most respected individuals I have ever known," said Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred via a press release. "Billy was a friend to countless people across our game, and he made a difference through his constant dedication to others.
"He made baseball a better institution, both on and off the field, by the power of his example, his empathy, his communication skills, his deep relationships inside and outside our sport, and his commitment to doing the right thing. We are forever grateful for the enduring impact that Billy made on the game he loved, and we will never forget him.
"On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest condolences to Billy’s husband, Greg Baker, and their entire family.”
At the time of his death, Bean had been working alongside Manfred as MLB’s Senior Vice President for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and Special Assistant to the Commissioner.
Bean played in the big leagues from 1987-95. He broke into the league with the Detroit Tigers where he made an immediate impact, tying a major league record with four hits in his first career game. He also roamed the outfield for the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres.
It was during an interview with the Miami Herald years after his playing career in 1999, that Bean became the second MLB player ever to come out as gay.
Bean joined the Office of the Commissioner on July 14, 2014, first hired by Commissioner of Baseball Allan H. (Bud) Selig as MLB’s first-ever Ambassador for Inclusion.
As a senior advisor to Commissioner Manfred, Bean worked with all 30 MLB clubs to advance equality for all players, coaches, managers, umpires, employees, and stakeholders throughout baseball to ensure an equitable, inclusive, and supportive workplace for everyone.
Player education, LGBTQ inclusion, and social justice initiatives were important to Bean, who also served as a member of the MLB Owner’s DE&I Committee. He was instrumental in bringing programs like MLB’s "Ahead in the Count" education program to life.
Bean's memoir, "Going the Other Way: Lessons from a Life in and out of Major League Baseball," was released in 2003. It covered everything from being named valedictorian at Santa Ana High School to his partner dying of AIDS and skipping the funeral to avoid questions.