Former Dodgers Reliever Traded to NL West Rival
Former Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Dylan Floro will return to the National League West. This time, he will become a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM was among the first to report on the trade.
The 33-year-old signed a one-year, $2.2 million contract with the Washington Nationals in the winter and will be a free agent at the end of the season. Floro will go to Arizona with a 2.06 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, and 40 strikeouts in 52.1 innings with the Nationals.
Although Floro's stats seem impressive, his strikeout rate is relatively pedestrian at 19.6 percent, and his average fastball is tepid at 90.3 mph. However, he only walked 6.4 percent of opponents and kept the ball in the park.
Floro will likely be used as a mid-leverage reliever with the D-Backs.
The right-handed pitcher spent two-plus seasons with the Dodgers, where he recorded a 3.10 ERA, 11-4 record, 92 strikeouts, 134 ERA+, 3.09 FIP, and a 1.17 WHIP in 104 games and 98.2 innings.
The D-Backs will now be Floro's eighth team of his career, dating back to when he made his major league debut in 2016 with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Floro and the D-Backs are seven games back from the top spot of the West division and 0.5 games back of the final spot in the Wild Card race.