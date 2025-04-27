MLB Insider Doesn't Expect Shohei Ohtani To Be Top 10 Pitcher Upon Returning to Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is set to make his return to the mound this season, but will he be the same pitcher he once was?
MLB insider Bob Nightengale doesn't think Ohtani will be a top 10 pitcher in 2025, and understandably so since he is also the Dodgers' designated hitter.
“I would say maybe top 20, that sort of thing," Nightengale told Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain. "Dominate, but early on, they’re not gonna have him go 7, 8, 9 innings. They’ll probably stop him at 4 or 5 innings just to keep that natural progression going.”
Manager Dave Roberts made it increasingly clear that the Dodgers are in no rush for Ohtani's pitching debut, and the priority remains for the superstar to take the mound in October.
“Time of return, we’re still at a couple of months away,” Roberts said recently. “I know that’s still vague. We’re just trying to get to the next step and see where we’re at. Certainly expect him to pitch for us this year and through the postseason.”
The Dodgers have slow played Ohtani's pitching progression since the start of the season, mostly because he is also needed as the team's designated hitter.
Realistically, Ohtani likely won't take the mound until close to the All-Star break in July.
Ohtani is scheduled to throw a bullpen Saturday, after not throwing on Wednesday as he tried to build back up after being at home on paternity leave last weekend.
