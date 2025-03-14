2 Dodgers Hitting Prospects Predicted to Have Major Breakouts in 2025
There is no arguing the fact that the Los Angeles Dodgers have one of the most talented rosters baseball has ever seen.
However, they also have one of the oldest.
With that being said, there are a couple of prospects waiting in the wings who are predicted to have major breakouts in 2025. According to ESPN's Kiley McDaniel, Dalton Rushing and Alex Freeland could both have a great season at the MLB level.
"Both are top-100 prospects who need one thing to break their way to get a shot in the big leagues," writes McDaniel. "Rushing has an easier path as a backup catcher and corner bat, but one opening in the infield, and Freeland might replace a veteran in short order."
Over three seasons in the Dodgers' farm system, Rushing has dominated at every level, tallying 49 home runs, 168 RBIs, a .273 batting average, and a .930 OPS. By the end of last season, he had reached Triple-A and even appeared to be a late-season call-up candidate as the team tested him in left field.
Rushing understands he has a lot to learn which is why he has used spring training to pick the brain of veteran catcher Will Smith.
What has he learned from his mentor exactly?
“Understanding how to turn lineups over, how to save pitches, how to navigate three relievers through four innings, things like that,” Rushing said. “Basically, how can I speed up my process to be as prepared as [possible] for my first year in the big leagues.”
Freeland, a highly-ranked prospect, is a shortstop and could be ready for the big leagues ahead of schedule.
“Freeland provides L.A. with insurance for Mookie Betts’ shortstop defense, Hyeseong Kim’s offensive impact and Max Muncy beginning to age, not to mention the health of all three players,” McDaniel added.
Last season, Freeland posted a .260/.387/.442 slash line with an .829 OPS across High-A, Double-A, and Triple-A, racking up 18 home runs and 74 RBIs. At just 23, the switch-hitter appears to be on the verge of a call-up.
Freeland is blocked at shortstop but there could be an opening for him at second base, especially with Hyeseong Kim starting the season in the minors and the Dodgers using a platoon there in the meantime.
