2 Dodgers Predicted to Win Major End of Season Awards

Newsweek Sports' Noah Camras predicted Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani and pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto to win the National League MVP and Cy Young awards, respectively, in the 2025 season.
Through 42 games, Ohtani had an identical .310 batting average to his 2024 MVP season, as well as an improved on base percentage of .409 and slugging percentage of .673. After his weekend series against his former team, Ohtani is hitting .313 with an MLB-leading 16 home runs on the season. His 50 runs also lead MLB, and he has 57 hits and 30 RBIs.
In May, Ohtani has nine home runs, 20 RBIs and a slugging percentage of .851. If he wins MVP this season, he will become the second player in MLB history to win three consecutive MVP awards. The other is Barry Bonds, who won four consecutively from 2001-04.
The slugger's efforts don't end at the plate, though. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed Ohtani is on track to begin pitching after the All-Star break following his recovery from Tommy John surgery which has kept him off the mound since September 2023.
Ohtani isn't the only Dodger having an MVP caliber season, as Freddie Freeman leads the National League with a .371 batting average, .667 slugging percentage and 1.097 OPS.
Yamamoto has built on a stellar rookie season by forcing himself into contention for the Cy Young during his sophomore year.
His 2.12 ERA is second in the National League among qualified pitchers, and he currently sits top 10 in the NL and first on his team with 59 strikeouts.
He has been a constant in an ever-shifting Dodgers rotation and it shows, as he's pitched at at least 10 innings more than any other Dodger. He is also the only Dodgers starting pitcher with a sub-1.000 WHIP, sitting at .980.
Yamamoto would become the first Dodger to win the Cy Young award since veteran teammate Clayton Kershaw did it in 2014, when he won his third in four years. The Dodgers have won more Cy Young awards than any other team with 12.
