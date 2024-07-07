2 Former Dodgers Called Up By NL Wild Card Contender
The Cincinnati Reds selected the contracts of two former Los Angeles Dodgers from Triple-A Louisville on Friday afternoon.
Catcher Luke Maile was placed on the 10-day injured list with a herniated disc in his back opening a spot on the roster for catcher Austin Wynns. Outfielder Jake Fraley was placed on the family medical emergency list which opened another spot for utility man Edwin Ríos.
This is the third time Wynns has been selected in the past two weeks. He has cleared waivers the previous two times and accepted his assignment outright. Because he has at least three years of service, but less than five, he has the choice to accept his assignments or opt for free agency. He signed a split deal with the Reds in the offseason that pays him $900,000 in the majors and $300,000 in the minors which could be why he hasn't tested the market.
Ríos signed a minor league deal with the Reds in the offseason and has 203 plate appearances in Triple-A this season. He has a .243/.340/.486 line for the year with 11 home runs. He has mostly played the two corner infield spots this season but can play right and left field.
Ríos is out of options but can be retained beyond this season via arbitration if he can hang onto his roster spot through the end of the year.