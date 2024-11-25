2 Former Dodgers Cut By American League Squad
The Detroit Tigers announced last week that they had released two former Los Angeles Dodgers players in infielder Eddys Leonard and right-hander Ricky Vanasco.
Leonard, who signed with the Dodgers in 2017, has spent the majority of his career in the Dodgers' minor league system. The 24-year-old shortstop progressed through the minor leagues to Double-A Tulsa in 2023, where he slashed .254/.327/.411 with 89 hits, 37 runs, 11 home runs, and 44 RBIs. The Dodgers designated Leonard for assignment in July 2023, and traded him shortly after to the Tigers for cash considerations.
After joining the Tigers' minor league system, Leonard was promoted to Triple-A Toledo. Leonard slashed .302/.374/.530 with 45 hits, 30 runs, eight home runs, and 31 RBIs to close out the 2023 season.
In 2024, Leonard played for the Tigers' Single-A and High-A affiliates before returning to Triple-A. He has yet to make his major league debut.
Vanasco was a former 15th-round pick by the Texas Rangers in the 2017 MLB Draft. The 26-year-old struggled through injuries during his time in the minor leagues. He missed the end of his rookie season because of a concussion, and was shut down the following season because of elbow inflammation. Vanasco additionally has undergone Tommy John surgery and surgery to repair a torn meniscus.
The Rangers ultimately designated Vanasco for assignment in May 2023, and traded him to the Dodgers a few days later for Luis Valdez.
Vanasco spent the rest of the 2023 season in the Dodgers' minor league system and was promoted to Triple-A for the first time. He re-signed with the team on a one-year contract worth $900,000 after the 2023 season.
Vanasco began the 2024 season with Triple-A Oklahoma City, but was promoted to the major leagues for the first time in his career. He appeared in two games for the Dodgers and pitched a total of two innings, but allowed three hits and three earned runs for an ERA of 13.50. With Triple-A Oklahoma City during the 2024 season, Vanasco went 0-2 with a 4.24 ERA.
The Dodgers designated Vanasco for assignment in July 2024, and five days later traded him to the Tigers for cash considerations. He appeared in two major league games for the Dodgers, going 1-0 and not allowing any walks, hits, or earned runs.