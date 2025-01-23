3 Players Dodgers Could Trade Away Ahead of 2025 Season
The Los Angeles Dodgers have to clear room on the 40-man roster in order to welcome their two new additions to the bullpen in relievers Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates.
Additionally, Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes revealed the team still plans on bringing back Clayton Kershaw, meaning the teams needs to clear not one, not two, but three roster spots in the coming weeks. Any other additions — whether it be someone like Kiké Hernández or another surprise signing — would mean L.A. needs to clear more.
This inevitably means the Dodgers will have to make multiple cuts or trades in the coming days and weeks, which begs the question: Which players will be departing from Los Angeles?
Here are three potential trade candidates for the Dodgers:
1. Ryan Brasier, Right-Handed Pitcher
On Wednesday, it was reported the Dodgers were shopping Brasier, a veteran reliever who is owed $4.5 million this year.
Brasier, 37, joined the Dodgers in the middle of the 2023 season. He dealt with multiple injuries last season, appearing in just 29 games. He produced a 3.54 ERA in 2024.
Brasier has the highest trade value of the three potential trade candidates.
2. Michael Grove, Right-Handed Pitcher
Grove produced a 5.12 ERA with a 4-4 record across 51 innings pitched in 2024. Grove was one of the top prospects in the Dodgers organization just a few years ago, but has been struggling to lower his mark. He has a career 5.48 ERA.
3. Chris Taylor, Infielder/Outfielder
While Brasier and Grove are likely candidates to be traded, the Dodgers could also make a more surprising move by saying goodbye to utility man Chris Taylor.
Taylor has a .200 batting average over the last two seasons and a concerningly high strikeout rate. He's far from the player he was when he made the All-Star team in 2021.
Though Taylor has been with the Dodgers since 2016, it may be time to part ways as the team prepares to welcome its newcomers. Taylor is also more likely to be traded if the Dodgers plan on re-signing free agent Kiké Hernández.
However, Taylor is owed $15 million next season, his final year of team control. The Dodgers would certainly have to pay down his salary while also attaching something of value to a team taking on Taylor's contract.
While it's unlikely the Dodgers would trade Taylor, the roster would certainly benefit from such a move.