A Spring Conversation with the Dodgers' Matt Beaty

Matt Beaty made his debut for Los Angeles in 2019. He was versatile for the club, and the front office puts a premium on that skill set. His ability to play first, third base and left field helped him to remain with the club after being called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

In our interview, I asked Beaty about what he learned from the 2019 campaign and how he can apply that newfound knowledge to the upcoming season. We also spoke about the depth of the Dodgers 40-man roster and his expectations and excitement level.

In the 2019 season Beaty made contributions to the team and was able to produce in his limited time. Beaty had 66 hits in 249 at-bats, which included nine home runs for the Dodgers. One of those round-trippers was the walk-off variety against the Rockies in late June at Chavez Ravine. The Belmont University alum also chipped in with 19 doubles, a triple and swiped five stolen bases.

Beaty has been in the Dodgers minor league system since 2015 and in over 375 games and 1400 at bats, he has hit .309. He also drove in 218 runs, while hitting 34 balls out of the park in his 443 base hits.