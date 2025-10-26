All the History Yoshinobu Yamamoto Made in World Series Game 2 for Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers took a 5-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the World Series on the back of a historic Yoshinobu Yamamoto performance.
Yamamoto threw nine one-run innings for the Dodgers, marking his second complete game in a row this postseason. With his performance, he became the first player with consecutive complete games since Curt Schilling — who threw three straight against the St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves — in 2001.
Additionally, he became the first player to throw a World Series complete game since Johnny Cueto with the Kanasas City Royals in 2015 and the first pitcher with multiple postseason complete games since 2014, when Madison Bumgarner accomplished the feat with the San Francisco Giants.
He also made history within the franchise, becoming the first Dodgers pitcher to throw a complete game in the World Series since Orel Hershiser's series-clinching nine-inning performance in Game 5 of the 1988 Fall Classic.
The Dodgers desperately needed a boost following their crushing Game 1 loss to the Blue Jays, and Yamamoto definitely delievered. He retired the last 20 batters he faced, recording eight strikeouts on 105 pitches during his outing.
The Dodgers' right-hander wasn't the only pitcher with an impressive night, however, as he and Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman both made history in the game. Game 2 was the first postseason game in MLB history in which two pitchers retired 17 or more batters in a row.
Yamamoto's complete game lowered his ERA this postseason to 1.57, as he has allowed just five runs through his 28.2 innings in October.
The Dodgers will be riding a high into LA, where they will host the next three games of the World Series. Tyler Glasnow is the Blue Jays' next challenge, and will look to maintain his sub-1.00 ERA in front of the home crowd. LA will face off against former Dodger Max Scherzer in the contest, and will try to gain their first lead of the series at home.
Game 3 of the World Series begins Monday at 5:00 p.m. PT.
