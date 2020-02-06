New SI Site Devoted to the Los Angeles Dodgers Launches Today

As I begin my third decade writing about baseball on the internet, I am proud to announce my arrival at Sports Illustrated.

Beginning with his introductory message I will serve as Senior Writer and Editor for a page housed at SI.com dedicated to the Los Angeles Dodgers. It's called Inside the Dodgers. You can find us by clicking MLB on the SI.com homepage, then scroll to SI Team Communities. You can get here via my personal Twitter handle and the one assigned to the SI_Dodgers account. A simple Google search of the word “Dodgers” will generally do too. Or sign up for my free subscriber list, which has been around since Y2K. You’ll be alerted with links to our new material.

We will cover everything Dodgers, primarily and currently having to do with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but with a proper reverence for Brooklyn as well. We’ll write about the long World Series championship drought and about Kirk Gibson ... for as long as you can stand it. Or as long as I can. Because, so help me, if I see one more shot of those brake lights beyond the right field pavilion I’m gonna harm someone. And most likely myself. So don’t count on a ton of column inch space devoted to 1988.

We’ll communicate in language familiar to all baseball fans and we’ll include a fair percentage of material on analytics. And we’re going to recruit contributors from the large group of fine Dodgers baseball writers and videographers for content. If this means you, please don’t be shy. Reach out to me.

This is L.A. baseball, people. And if it’s not completely obvious, that’s the Dodgers only. The Angels -- with their prepositional phrase of a name and adjacent county address -- do not qualify. We’ll only mention them at intervals centering on the Freeway Series (and only because we’re required to) or in case of blockbusters (i.e., Billy Grabarkewitz, Frank Robinson, Bill Singer, Mike Strahler and Bobby Valentine for Andy Messersmith and Ken McMullen, circa 1972). The Dodgers won that trade, by the way.

And we’ll close our columns the way we always have. Or at least I will. And remember, glove conquers all.

Howard Cole has been writing about the Dodgers since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.