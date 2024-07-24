Another Dodgers Pitcher Set to Undergo Tommy John Surgery: Report
The Los Angeles Dodgers are losing another pitcher to season-ending surgery.
On Wednesday, Doug McKain of Dodgers Nation reported right-handed pitcher Kyle Hurt is scheduled to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery. Per Dodgers Nation, the surgery is scheduled for Tuesday, July 30 in Los Angeles. The exact surgery (internal brace or not) is currently unknown, but it will be to repair a torn UCL.
This is a huge blow for Hurt, who hasn't been able to stay healthy in what was supposed to be his first full season at the MLB level. After bursting onto the scene in 2023 with a scoreless two inning performance against the San Diego Padres, he earned a spot on the Opening Day roster in 2024.
However, Hurt would make just three appearances — allowing one earned run across 6.2 innings of work — before going on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation. Then, he was activated off the IL in June and optioned to Triple-A, but was placed on the IL again in early July. Now, it's been reported that his season is over, and his 2025 season could very well be in jeopardy, too.
The recovery for Tommy John surgeries usually take 12-18 months.