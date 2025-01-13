Another Dodgers Rival Officially Out of Roki Sasaki Sweepstakes in Massive Development
The Roki Sasaki sweepstakes are heating up. The New York Yankees have been informed the Japanese phenom will not be signing with them, this marks the second team to be notified by Sasaki.
Earlier Monday morning, the San Francisco Giants were also told the organization was out of the running. Nevertheless, along with the Los Angeles Dodgers, their biggest rival is still being considered.
The San Diego Padres were recently voted as the favorite to land Sasaki by MLB executives. While the Yankees and Giants are eliminated from the Sasaki sweepstakes, the Dodgers still have to worry about their biggest NL West rival.
For weeks, the Dodgers and Padres have been speculated to be the top contenders to sign Sasaki. As the 23-year-old pitcher narrows down his choices, the two west coast organizations remain in the running.
Sasaki is expected to make a decision this week, which is why teams are already being informed they are no longer in the running. The Dodgers, Padres, Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago Cubs, and Texas Rangers were known to have at least an initial meeting with Sasaki
Out of the teams still involved in the Sasaki sweepstakes, the Padres and Blue Jays have had a second meeting with the Japanese star. Whether the Dodgers received a second meeting with Sasaki remains to be seen.
President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman wasn't coy when it came to the Dodgers' desire to sign Sasaki.
“He is someone that, obviously, is a major priority for us,” Friedman said at the Winter Meetings. “We are going to do whatever we can and know that there are a lot of other teams that are going to do the exact same thing. … We’re gonna put our best foot forward about what we feel like we can provide short-term, long-term, with our pitching group, veteran players, and do everything we can to put our best foot forward.”
Sasaki is expected to sign this week, but not before Wednesday, when the 2025 international signing period opens. Sasaki will sign before Jan. 23, when his posting window expires.
Although it is not known whether the Dodgers received a second meeting with Sasaki, the organization is certainly preparing for his arrivals. The Dodgers told all international signees in the 2025 class to wait until the following year, an indication the team was diverting all money in the international bonus pool toward an offer for Sasaki.