Another Dodgers Veteran Heads Out On Minor League Rehab Stint
Los Angeles Dodgers utility man Chris Taylor began his rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday against Las Vegas.
He played five innings at second base and had a run-scoring double in four at-bats.
Taylor has been out since July 25 with a left groin strain and manager Dave Roberts anticipates him needing at least a week before he returns to the Dodgers.
The veteran right-handed bat spent three games with Oklahoma City and went 4-for-11 with two doubles, two walks, two runs scored, one run batted in, and three strikeouts.
On Monday, it was revealed that Taylor would continue his rehab assignment with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga instead of Oklahoma City. According to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya, Taylor also doesn’t feel any more discomfort in his groin and has used this time to work through some swing alterations.
The news regarding Taylor's swing isn't surprising. He has been changing his swing with every chance he get since his All-Star season in 2021. That season brought career-highs in home runs (20), runs batted in (73) and walks (63). He also played in 148 games.
That season rewarded Taylor with a $60 million contract before the 2022 season.
His production has been on a dramatic decline ever since. If there is a rock bottom, he hit it this season when he was 4-for-56 and batting .071.
His early season slump left Roberts with little choice but to play him on a part-time basis until he figured his hitting out.
“He’s a hot-and-cold guy,” Roberts said of Taylor back in May. “He’s a streaky hitter, always has been.”
Taylor has bumped his average up to .167 and out of his 27 hits, he has five doubles, one triple and three home runs. He has struck out 62 times in 162 at-bats.
“He’s been getting underneath balls,” hitting coach Aaron Bates said. “He has a good idea of what he wants to do and what he wants to feel. But I think sometimes, he [struggles] making sure his body can get to those positions, get to those ‘feels.’”
There is a lot riding on Taylor's return to the Dodgers. His playing will be limited; Gavin Lux and Miguel Rojas are putting together strong seasons at the plate, adding length to the Dodgers' lineup. Tommy Edman and Max Muncy were activated on Monday from the injured list, further cementing the Dodgers' everyday lineup.
Based on how this season has gone, Roberts will probably give Taylor a lengthy runway once he returns with the understanding that playing time could be sparse.