Another Report Links Dodgers, Among Others, to Yankees' Star Free Agent
This year’s Old-Timers’ Day at Yankee Stadium doubled as a reunion for the 2009 championship team, but it also seemed to hint at a potential future for Juan Soto — one where Soto dons the Yankees’ iconic pinstripes, builds a legendary career in the Bronx, and later returns to the stadium as a celebrated hero after hanging up his cleats.
Still, Soto isn't focused on contract talks right now, meaning the Yankees — and their fans — won't know if his stay in the Bronx is temporary or permanent until the offseason.
“We’ll be on the lookout for the Yankees in the offseason, and we’ll listen to all their offers,” Soto said in Spanish earlier this summer. “And we’ll see what happens.”
Sounds like Soto is keeping his options wide open.
The Mets, with their owner Steve Cohen’s deep pockets and fierce ambition to win, are considered the Yankees’ toughest rivals in signing Soto this offseason. Cohen is expected to make a serious push to sign the star outfielder.
Beyond the Mets, other teams that could make a play include the Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, and Los Angeles Dodgers, according to Jorge Castillo of ESPN. The Washington Nationals, Soto’s former team, are reportedly interested in a reunion, but it would require a financial commitment from ownership far exceeding any past offers.
It's worth remembering that just two years ago, Soto turned down a massive 15-year, $440 million deal from the Nationals — a deal that included no deferred payments. His refusal led to a blockbuster trade to the San Diego Padres. Now, Soto and his agent, Scott Boras, are looking for an even bigger payday.
“I let him do his thing in his area, and I do it in mine,” Soto said of his agent. “I think that’s the best way to do it. I’m intelligent in my playing field, in everything I do. And he’s intelligent in his area. So I think that’s how we’ve done it and we’ve felt very comfortable with how we’ve done it.”
While Soto leaves the contract negotiations to Boras, he’s also getting advice from someone who knows a thing or two about being a Yankee: Aaron Judge. Just two years ago, Judge faced a similar decision — stay with the Yankees or seek greener pastures elsewhere.
“I just kind of talked to him early on and said, ‘Hey, just do your thing. There’s going to be a lot of noise, but you play your game, you do what you can. All that stuff’s going to work out at the end,’” Judge shared. “And we kind of just left it at that because I know how it was when I was going through it... After a good month bringing it up, after a bad month bringing it up. It’s just, ‘Go do your thing.’ ”
The Dodgers could benefit from adding Soto to their star-studded lineup, but his asking price is expected to exceed $500 million and could even top the present-day value of Shohei Ohtani's deferral-laden 10-year, $700 million deal. If the Dodgers are willing to pay that kind of money, a deal might be in the cards.