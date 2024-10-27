Are Dodgers In Trouble After Leading World Series 2-0? History Says Maybe So
The Los Angeles Dodgers landed in the Big Apple with a 2-0 lead over the New York Yankees in the World Series. Although it's certainly a feat to be glad about, fans should be wary based on what has transpired in other Dodgers, and Yankees Fall Classic matchups where one team holds a 2-0 lead.
The 1978 Dodgers also had a 2-0 lead over the Yankees. It was a World Series that featured Dodgers rookie pitcher Bob Welch and Yankees star Reggie Jackson.
In Game 2, Welch struck out Jackson in the top of the ninth with two outs and the tying and go-ahead runs on base. However, Jackson went on to hit a two-run homer off Welch in Game 6 to help the Yankees win the Fall Classic.
The 1981 Yankees also established the historic pattern as the Bombers held a 2-0 lead until the Dodgers overcame the deficit to win the series in six games. Ron Cey, Pedro Guerrero, and Steve Yeager became Dodgers legends after their heroics in 1981.
The late Fernando Valenzuela also played a huge role in the 1981 Fall Classic. Valenzuela helped the Dodgers earn their first win of the series in Game 3. It was a messy win, but it was the beginning of the end for New York.
Now the 2024 Dodgers are facing the same 2-0 lead as the 1978 Dodgers and the 1981 Yankees. The pattern certainly exists, but are we to believe the Dodgers are doomed based off history?
The short answer is no. The long answer starts with reflecting on the trials and tribulations that transpired throughout the 2024 season.
There were twelve different starting pitchers that dealt with injury in 2024. Clayton Kershaw, Tyler Glasnow, and Gavin Stone never pitched in the postseason and won't return until next year.
Beyond pitchers, several other players were injured and missed time. Mookie Betts and Max Muncy were gone for an extended period of time. Tommy Edman didn't play as soon as he was traded to the Dodgers because he was recovering from a wrist injury.
Freddie Freeman missed time due to injuries as well as a family emergency. And yet, despite all the injuries and moving parts, the Dodgers are in the Fall Classic.
After years of having the best and brightest stars in Los Angeles, the Dodgers have made it further than previous teams despite struggling to stay healthy.
The Dodgers can rewrite history if they go all the way.