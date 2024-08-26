Astros Designate Former Dodgers Prospect For Assignment
The Astros announced several roster changes on Sunday, including designating infielder Jacob Amaya for assignment.
Amaya, once a Los Angeles Dodgers prospect, joined the Astros in a trade with the Marlins this April. However, he only saw action in one game for Houston, entering as a defensive substitute during their 10-3 loss to the Yankees on May 7.
The 25-year-old posted a .221/.308/.330 slash line across 302 plate appearances this season, split between the Triple-A affiliates of the Astros and Marlins.
Amaya’s season has been eventful, to say the least. He began with the Marlins’ Triple-A Jacksonville affiliate, but after just three games, Miami designated him for assignment. This left him in a state of uncertainty, spending a week in a Durham, N.C., hotel, waiting for his next move.
On April 6, Amaya received a call from Marlins general manager Peter Bendix, informing him that he had been traded to the Houston Astros in exchange for minor league pitcher Valente Bellozo and cash.
Amaya spent the majority of 2023 playing for Triple-A Jacksonville, batting .252 with 26 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 65 RBI, and a .752 OPS in 128 games.
"It was a relief, just to hear something," Amaya shared on May 2. "But coming to a winning organization, that’s everything. So I just stayed ready."
Amaya was called up to the Astros on May 1, following an injury to Chas McCormick, who was placed on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring issue. At that time, reserve infielder Grae Kessinger was also on the 10-day IL with right shoulder discomfort.
Amaya provided the Astros with much-needed depth at second base, shortstop, and third base, as Jose Altuve, Jeremy Peña, and Alex Bregman had played nearly every game of the season. Manager Joe Espada told the Houston Chronicle on May 2 that he needed to give his regulars a day off, and Amaya fit the role perfectly as a versatile fill-in.
Originally an 11th-round pick by the Dodgers in the 2017 draft, Amaya spent his first five professional seasons with Los Angeles before being traded to Miami ahead of the 2023 season in exchange for Miguel Rojas. Known for his defensive skills, Amaya made his major league debut with the Marlins in 2023, appearing in four games.
This is Amaya's first time being designated for assignment, so if he clears waivers and is outrighted to Triple-A, he cannot reject the assignment in favor of free agency due to his lack of prior outright experience and MLB service time.